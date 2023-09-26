Ukraine Not To Extradite Foreigners Who Fought For Ukraine - Migration Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If a foreigner defended Ukraine, the government will definitely not extradite them.

That's according to Natalia Naumenko, chief of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, who spoke with Censor, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine will definitely not extradite people who fought (in the war -ed.)," she said.

According to the official, if a person has a military ID, it means they stay in Ukraine legally.

Naumenko informed that after the end of their military contract, foreigners have several options regarding further actions, depending on the available national documents.

"If there are documents and reasons (for example, a three-year contract with the Armed Forces has expired), then we can issue an immigration permit. If a foreigner continues to serve, or if he has a state award, or if there is a motion from a certain government body, for example, the Ministry of Defense, it is possible to obtain citizenship in a streamlined manner," said the head of the agency.

