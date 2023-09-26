ASCOD Ifvs To Be Jointly Produced In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) LLC Ukrainian Armored Vehicles in partnership with the American General Dynamics and the Eastern European Czechoslovak Group plans to launch the production of ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles.

The company announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The European branch of the U.S. corporation General Dynamics, the Eastern European industrial conglomerate Czechoslovak Group, and Ukrainian Armored Vehicles are considering the possibility of licensed production of ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that specialists from Ukrainian Armored Vehicles engaged the Ukrainian military and researchers in testing and certifying the vehicle, whole experts from Czechoslovak Group visited the production facilities of General Dynamics European Land Systems in the city of Trubia (Spain), where they saw production of wheeled and tracked vehicles. The Ukrainian military tested out the platforms.

According to Ukrainian Armored Vehicles CEO Vladyslav Belbas, the possibility of supplying ASCOD to Ukraine as soon as possible, organizing production and maintenance of the platform in Ukraine as soon as possible, and integrating advanced weapons, electronics, and communication systems to achieve operational interoperability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO are currently being discussed.

As the company notes, the ASCOD` universal platform can be equipped with a variety of weapons systems: combat turrets with 30/40 mm MK 44 Bushmaster automatic guns, 105mm or 120mm caliber guns, and anti-tank guided missile systems.

Currently, the ASCOD IFV is in service with the armies of NATO allies Spain, Great Britain, Austria, and beyond.

As reported, LLC Ukrainian Armored Vehicles has supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine thousands of new battlefield-valuable 122-mm high-explosive artillery rounds with a full charge.

