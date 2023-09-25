Lower House Committee Members Meet With EU Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Members of the Lower House's Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday met with EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas over regional developments and ways to strengthen relations between Jordan and the union in various fields. Khaldoun Hina MP, head of the committee, said that the Kingdom is making steady progress towards economic stabilisation despite regional challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the economy is a key challenge that requires reforms, emphasising His Majesty King Abdullah's interest in establishing strategic relations with the EU, which has been of great support to the Kingdom. Chatzisavas stressed the importance of further developing bilateral relations. The envoy noted that the EU's positions on the Palestinian issue are clear and that the union supports all efforts aimed at preserving security and stability in the region.



