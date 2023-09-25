Kuwait Media Regulation Draft Law In Line With Amiri Speech - Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) - A draft law on media regulation aims to bring to fruition the objectives outline in a recent Amiri speech, Kuwait's Information Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said on Monday, citing the measure as part of his ministry's core strategy.

The strategy in question was the topic of numerous panel discussions that brought together media bodies from across the country, all of whom offered their viewpoints on the matter, the minister told a similar gathering to discuss the draft law.

As he further divulged on the intricacies behind the draft law, the minister said such a measure should be implemented with efficacy, underlining that the ministry of information had taken into consideration the views of experts in the field before assembling the draft law.

On other factors involved in putting together the draft law to regulate Kuwaiti media, the minister pinpointed "past experiences and relevant laws" as critical elements, revealing a trial period of two weeks in which his ministry will be open to any suggestions on the matter.

The use of modern technology and useful tools at the ministry's disposal will come in handy in efforts to implement this draft law, the minister told the gathering attended by a bevy of legal experts and specialists. (end)

