Zelensky: We Must Give More Rights, Opportunities In UN To All Nations Respecting Peace

The president said this in a video address to the nation on Sunday night, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine presented this year to the UN a vision of the reform of the key institution of the UN, the Security Council," Zelensky recalled.

In his opinion, the UN Security Council is now generally unable to stop aggression and truly restore peace due to the outdated veto system, where there is no limit to abuse of this right by the aggressor power.

The head of the Ukrainian state emphasized that this must change.

"And in general, it is necessary to give more rights and opportunities in the UN to all nations that respect other nations and peace. I am sure that the world supports our Ukrainian position," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the general debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly where he insisted on changes in the organization.

Photo: President's Office