Occupiers Hit Kherson With Two Guided Bombs


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck Kherson with two guided bombs.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army struck Kherson with two guided bombs," Mrochko said.

He added that information on the extent of destruction and casualties is being clarified.

