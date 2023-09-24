Occupiers Hit Kherson With Two Guided Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck Kherson with two guided bombs.
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army struck Kherson with two guided bombs," Mrochko said.
He added that information on the extent of destruction and casualties is being clarified.
