Mines Remain On ZNPP Premises - IAEA

This is stated by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi , Ukrinform reports.

During the tour of the ZNPP territory, the IAEA team - ed.), the team“did not observe any heavy weapons during their walkdowns but confirmed that the previously reported mines remain in place," the statement reads.

It is noted that the IAEA experts present at the plant visited the main control rooms of power units 2, 5, and 6, adding that power units 2 and 5 remain in a state of cold shutdown, and power unit 6 – in hot shutdown. In addition, the team visited the emergency diesel generators of power units 4 and 5, and toured the ZNPP perimeter.

"Staffing levels of the plant continue to be a concern with a significant number of staff having left the ZNPP since the start of the armed conflict, including licensed operators from the main control rooms," the IAEA reported.

The Agency's experts also confirmed that radiation levels at the ZNPP remain within the norm.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the IAEA mission had discovered anti-personnel mines on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP during a tour on July 23. They spotted the mines in the buffer zone between the barriers of the NPP's internal and external perimeters.

On August 3, Ukrainian sappers discovered two Russian mines planted along the path of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.