Nipah Virus: Message From Sri Lankan Health Authorities

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference held on Thursday (Sep 21) to brief the public on the 'Nipah' virus.

Dr. Gunawardena stated that the 'Nipah' virus has been spreading fast in Southern India after being detected in Kerala since the end of August this year.

Stating that there are several opinions being shared in the media at present in this regard, he pointed out that the virus outbreak was also reported in Bangladesh in the past.

The Director General of Health Services emphasized that this was not a new virus, adding that no patients have been detected in Sri Lanka yet.

He further revealed that the public need not fear this virus like Covid- 19 and that there was no need to implement measures such as lockdowns, and inspections of tourists and supermarkets.

