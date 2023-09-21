Russia Fails To Conduct Successful Offensive Due To Lack Of Rotations, Training UK Intel

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, 21 September 2023, is the anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the 2022 'partial mobilisation' which saw around 300,000 Russian reservists called up to serve in Ukraine,” the report states.

On September 15, 2023, Russian State Duma Defence Committee Chair and former general Andrei Kartapolov reiterated that mobilised personnel were obliged to serve for the duration of the 'special military operation'.

In his words, it was not possible for personnel to be rotated out of the operational zone during their service.

“The absence of regular unit rotations out of combat duty is highly likely one of the most important factors contributing to low Russian morale, and the Russian Army's failure to conduct higher-level training since the invasion. The lack of such training is highly likely contributing to Russia's difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations,” the UK intelligence concluded.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 21, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 274,470 troops.