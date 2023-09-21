Federal judge rejects Hunter Biden’s appeal to have first court on firearm charges distantly

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a federal judge rejected Hunter Biden's request to have his initial court appearance regarding felony firearm charges be held distantly by video conference.



The son of President Joe Biden was summoned by Judge Christopher Burke to personally show up on October 3 for his arraignment in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware.



“Any other defendant would be required to attend his or her initial appearance in person. So too here,” the judge wrote in a two-page command for district attorneys, who refused to a video conference hearing for Hunter Biden.



Burke noted that he adheres to both Biden’s lawyer and district attorneys that the 53-year-old California citizen “should not receive special treatment in this matter.”



“Although initial appearances in criminal matters are often short in duration, our Court has always considered them to be important,” Burke added.



He stressed that through 12 years on the federal bench, he “cannot recall ever having conducted an initial appearance other than in person” aside from the Covid-19 pandemic.

