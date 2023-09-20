Ronaldo Helps Al Nassr To Historic ACL Victory In Iran

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a winning debut in the Asian Champions League (ACL) as he helped Al Nassr to a 2-0 victory against 10-man Persepolis in Iran yesterday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has five UEFA Champions League titles to his name, captained the Saudi Arabian side to an opening three points in Group E.

The match at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran was played without fans after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) upheld a one-game ban for Persepolis supporters dating back to 2021.

That clearly helped Nassr, who grabbed both goals in the second half against the two-time runners-up, through a Danial Esmaeilifar own goal and a fine strike by defender Mohammed Qassem. It marked the first time a Saudi club played in Iran since 2016.

Ronaldo, 38, was heavily involved throughout, twice going close in the first half.

Ronaldo played a key role in Nassr's opener just after the hour, the Portuguese instigating the move that led to Abdulrahman Ghareeb's blocked shot cannoning off Persepolis full-back Esmaeilifar and nestling in the net. Ten minutes later, Nassr left-back Mohammed Qassem broke down the left and thumped his shot high past Beiranvand to double the visitors' advantage and secure the points.