Highlighting the pivotal role of women, who constitute half of the population, is of utmost importance in achieving the 'Vikasit Bharat' goal by 2047. According to the Modi government, the realization of a developed India by 2047 necessitates the collective effort of all segments of society, guided by the ethos of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.'

A document, the Women's Reservation Bill, obtained by AsiNewsable, affirms that the government has undertaken numerinitiatives to elevate 'Nari Shakti' and promote women's empowerment, leading to significant enhancements in their financial independence and equitable access to education and healthcare.

Moreover, the government has placed a strong emphasis on improving the 'Ease of Living,' particularly for women, through a range of programs such as Ujjwala Yojana, access to sanitation facilities under Swachh Bharat Mission, and financial inclusion through Mudra Yojana, among others. According to the government's perspective, genuine women's empowerment entails increased participation in the decision-making process, as women bring diverse viewpoints that enrich legislative debates and the overall decision-making quality.

The government's statement of objective for the Bill emphasizes that while women play a significant role in Panchayat Raj institutions and municipal bodies, their presence in state legislatures and Parliament remains relatively low.

The call for increased representation of women at both state and national levels has long been a pressing issue. The government acknowledges previendeavours to introduce women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Notably, in 2010, the Rajya Sabha successfully passed a bill advocating for women's reservation, yet it faced challenges in securing approval in the Lok Sabha.