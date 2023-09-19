Ictect Integrates Generative AI Editorial Assistant Into Intelligent Document Processing Framework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ictect Logo
Ictect Integrates with Generative AI
Editorial Assistant Reduces Document Creation, Editing and Compliance Effort by Greater than 50% We are always improving our offerings in support of our customers. We immediately saw significant potential in Generative AI when combined with our Intelligent Content software's robust capabilities.” - Pradeep Jain, President and Founder, Ictect, Inc.BURLINGTON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today Ictect, Inc. announced that it has incorporated Generative AI into their Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) software and solutions leveraging ChatGPT, a cutting-edge language model developed by OpenAI. This integration marks a significant milestone in enhancing Ictect's Intelligent Content software, empowering their customers with even smarter capabilities.
Customers can now use the benefits of Ictect's integration of their Intelligent Content with Generative AI – all while staying in control of the process with icTools for Editors .
icTools for Editors includes:
1.Editorial Assistant: Guided editorial experience. Get support with keywords, ideation, summarization, validation.
2.Born Accessible: Create ADA Section 508“born accessible” documents with autogenerated Alt text for images.
3.Reference Styles: Uses AI to style and format references to meet requirements (e.g., AMA, APA, Chicago, etc.).
4.Formatting: Format documents within Word according to style guidelines/requirements.
5.Compliance Checks: Check documents for compliance with customer specific style guides.
“This is just the beginning. We are always improving our offerings in support of our customers. We immediately saw significant potential in Generative AI when combined with our Intelligent Content software's robust capabilities.” stated Pradeep Jain, President and Founder.“We are excited to have this realized and now offered within our products. The possibilities are endless!”
As organizations are now beginning to experiment with Generative AI, they can utilize icTools for their editorial and compliance use cases to gain results faster. Experimentation and prototyping of icTools' Editorial Assistant allows the organization to better refine use cases while becoming familiar with the power of Generative AI. Leveraging Editorial Assistant with Generative AI truly makes all types of documents into intelligent content.
ABOUT ICTECT
Ictect offers Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) software and solutions for Federal/DoD, defense & commercial businesses, publishers, associations, and healthcare organizations. Our patented software offers a better way to professionally edit, transform, and publish to multiple formats with Intelligent Content and Generative AI – all with Microsoft Word. Our clients engage with Ictect for document automation, ensuring compliance to formats, standards, and regulations realizing over 50% savings in time, effort, and cost.
Megan McKinney
Ictect, Inc.
emailhere
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107100263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.