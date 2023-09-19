India expels Canadian diplomat in retaliation amid diplomatic tensions

(MENAFN) As a reciprocal action, India issued an order on Tuesday for a high-ranking Canadian diplomat based in New Delhi to depart from the country. This decision came in response to Canada's expulsion of a "prominent Indian diplomat" linked to the June assassination of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days," the Indian Foreign Ministry stated in a declaration on Tuesday.



The decision underscores the "Government of India's escalating apprehension regarding the intervention of Canadian diplomats in our domestic affairs and their engagement in activities detrimental to India."



Earlier today, India refuted accusations of its engagement in any acts of violence in Canada, describing them as "ridiculous and driven by ulterior motives." India further encouraged the Canadian government to initiate "swift and efficient legal measures against all elements opposing India who are operating from their territory."

