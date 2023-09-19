Devastating flooding strikes Derna, Libya, resulting in tragic losses

(MENAFN) The eastern city of Derna in Libya bore the brunt of a catastrophic deluge unleashed by Mediterranean storm Daniel, as a towering wall of floodwater crashed through the city, demolishing structures and sweeping individuals into the sea. The deadly floods, which occurred on September 11, have inflicted a grim toll on the city, claiming the lives of thousands and wreaking havoc on roads and vital infrastructure.



According to the United Nations Humanitarian Office (OCHA), the disaster's consequences have been staggering, with at least 11,300 lives lost, and countless others still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the calamity. Moreover, the catastrophe has forced over 40,000 residents to flee their homes in the northeastern regions of Libya, adding to the humanitarian crisis in the country.



Derna, already vulnerable due to its geographical location, faced the worst of the devastating flooding as the city's dams ruptured, leading to the inundation of homes and the tragic loss of lives. In response, extensive rescue operations have been launched in the coastal city, with teams working tirelessly to locate survivors amidst the widespread destruction that has gripped Derna.



This catastrophe underscores the urgent need for disaster preparedness and mitigation measures in vulnerable regions like Derna, as well as the importance of international assistance and coordination in responding to such tragic events.

