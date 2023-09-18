Iraq May Add New Capacity To Najaf Refinery

During an inspection visit to the Najaf Refinery, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil emphasized the ministry's commitment to enhancing and expanding the refining capacities of national refineries.

The goal is to support dedicated efforts in line with the ministry's objectives, including improving the quality of petroleum products.

The visit, which took place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, involved a comprehensive review of the refinery's production units. The Deputy Prime Minister met with the refinery's staff and officials, gaining insights into the refining processes and receiving updates on production operations and public services from the refinery's director, Mr. Laith Abdul Rasul.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, announced that the ministry is conducting a feasibility study for the addition of a new production unit to the Najaf Refinery, with a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day.

He highlighted the significance of the Najaf Refinery, which provides 825,000 liters of gasoline per day, 650,000 liters of kerosene, and 650,000 liters of gas oil. Additionally, it supplies approximately 6 million liters of black oil per day to power stations in Najaf and Karbala provinces.

Minister Abdul Ghani praised the dedicated efforts of the refinery's workforce, commending their role in providing community services during religiand national occasions and fulfilling their duties at the refinery.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)