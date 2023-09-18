Cairo Announce New Singer, New Single And Special Gig Date

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cairo - Nemesis
Kat
Cairo
Cairo - The Nemesis Show
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sarah Bayley has left Cairo due to other commitments. She leaves wishing the band all the best. On behalf of the band, Rob Cottingham, band founder, advised:“We would like to thank Sarah for the last four years. We had fun along the way, and wish her the very best of luck for the future.
“In happier news, we were blown away by this lady's voice recently and we are delighted to announce that Kat (pictured) has joined the band on vocals.
“She is ready to gig our existing material and is already working on new songs with us. Kat has an amazing voice and tone, and we would ask you all to warmly welcome her into the band, and into our prog family.”
Kat advises:“I was intrigued by Cairo's music and instantly fell in love with the song 'Glow'. Joining the band is different; exciting and an amazing adventure that I am thrilled to be a part of.”
In further news, Rob announces:“We are also pleased to release our brand new single 'Salvation' featuring Kat on vocals, and which will feature on our next album - details of which will be published in due course. We hope you enjoy our new song and video.”
Watch the video here:
“We are also excited to announce a special one-off Nemesis Show on the 29th October when we invite you to party withat Unit Nine in Milton Keynes and to welcome Kat to the band. We will be playing the whole of the Nemesis album - psome old favourites and some brand new material.”
The venue has an amazing state of the art sound and lighting system unique to the area and is situated right by a train station making it easily accessible for all - and has plenty of parking, too.
“We are also delighted to say that our special guests are Square Wild who will most definitely add to the party atmosphere. See more about them here: . This will be a very special one night only event for 2023 as we are in the process of writing our third album and planning a U.K. tour next year, so please get behindand don't miss this! Please support us; the venue and live music by booking your tickets in advance, it honestly helps more than you know.”
All tickets are available now direct from cairorocks.com/gigs page or from the venue.
“They say that the only constant in life is change so - onwards and upwards with Kat; enjoy our new single; thanks to you all for your continued unwavering support - and we cannot wait to see you at The Nemesis Show in Unit Nine.”
Nemesis album reviews can be found at this link:
Press Inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107093177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.