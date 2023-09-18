Bangladesh Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Met Prime Minister And Speaker Of Sri Lanka

In the meeting with Sri Lankan Speaker at the Parliament, both the Speakers highlighted the responsibilities and contribution of their respective Parliaments to democracy.

They exchanged views on parliamentary practices and discussed ways and means to enhance cooperation between the two Parliaments. In this regard, they agreed to reinstate the“Parliamentary Friendship Association” between the two Parliaments. They also spoke about enhancing bilateral sectoral cooperation. The Bangladesh Speaker shared the development journey of Bangladesh. She also invited her Sri Lankan counterpart to visit Bangladesh. Secretary General of the Sri Lankan Parliament Mrs. Kushani Anusha Rohanadeera was present in the meeting.

Bangladesh Speaker Dr.Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury with the Si Lankan speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

Later, the Speaker called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Tree. Expressing satisfaction about the existing bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister recalled Bangladesh's assistance to Sri Lanka and highlighted the close cooperation between the two countries in multilateral forums like the United Nations, Commonwealth, SAARC, BIMSTEC, and IORA.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in emerging sectors like climate change, maritime connectivity, cruise tourism and ICT alongside existing sectoral collaboration in trade, shipping, tourism, investment, education, tourism and culture.

The Bangladesh Speaker expressed happiness about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery and assured of Bangladesh's support in this regard. She shared the success story of Bangladesh under the pragmatic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Speaker also mentioned the 100 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) where Bangladesh is facilitating foreign investment, that Sri Lanka could take advantage of. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister was assisted by Acting Foreign Minister Mr. Tharaka Balasuriya and Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Anura Dissanayake.



The Bangladesh Speaker was accompanied to the meetings by Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Mr. Tareq Md Ariful Islam, Counsellor Mr. Reyad Hossain and APS Mr. Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury.

END

–xx–