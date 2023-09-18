Azerbaijan's Anama Spots Dozens Of Mines In Territories Liberated From Armenian Occupation

During mine clearance operations conducted from September 11 through September 17 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrail, and Zangilan, 11 anti-personnel, 8 anti-tank mines, and 34 unexploded ordnance were found and defused.

In general, an area of 195.7 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during this period.