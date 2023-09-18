Azerbaijan's Anama Spots Dozens Of Mines In Territories Liberated From Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Azerbaijan
National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published weekly
information on mine clearance operations carried out in the
territories liberated from occupation, the agency told Trend.
During mine clearance operations conducted from September 11
through September 17 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli,
Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrail, and Zangilan, 11 anti-personnel, 8
anti-tank mines, and 34 unexploded ordnance were found and
defused.
In general, an area of 195.7 hectares was cleared of mines and
unexploded ordnance during this period.
