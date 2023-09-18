Erdogan defends sacred beliefs, warns against provocations

(MENAFN) Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear on Sunday that Turkey would not tolerate any attempt to rationalize attacks on the sacred beliefs of 2 billion Muslims worldwide under the pretext of freedom of thought. He stated, "To us, these actions are provocations that aim to incite people," during a dinner event organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee in New York.



He pointed out that Turkey had taken the lead in promoting resolutions within the United Nations Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly that consider violent acts directed at sacred texts as breaches of international law.



"We will persist in our endeavors on this front," he emphasized.



Leader Erdogan was addressing the recent brutal assaults on the Quran, warning that if hostility toward Islam goes unchecked, those responsible will become increasingly audacious.



"In our capacity as Turkey, we are taking action against this growing menace," he further explained.



Leader Erdogan issued a warning, suggesting that the current attacks, primarily directed at Muslims, could potentially target groups with varied backgrounds, languages, cultures, and beliefs in the future.

