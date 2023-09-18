US commerce official expresses confidence in US-Turkey trade relations

(MENAFN) The Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets in the United States expressed a positive outlook regarding the potential for substantial growth in trade between the US and Turkey. In particular, he emphasized the significance of the "deep strategic partnership" that exists between these two nations. Arun Venkataraman, in an interview with Anadolu, shared his assessment of the trade relations between Turkey and the United States.



Venkataraman highlighted a pivotal moment in history, underscoring the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries. He noted the enduring presence of numerous American companies in Turkey, which has contributed to the country's promising trajectory. According to him, there is a tangible opportunity for exponential growth in business relations between the US and Turkey.



Addressing the ambitious goal of achieving a USD100 billion trade volume between the United States and Turkey, Venkataraman expressed his belief in its attainability. He cited the robust commercial relationships that have been cultivated over the decades and the entrepreneurial spirit prevalent in both nations as key factors that could drive this growth.

