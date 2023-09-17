109 Migratory Bird Species Documented At Ayla Oasis - Rscn

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 109 species of migratory birds were documented at the Ayla Oasis in the year 2022-2023, according to a survey conducted by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN). The report noted Ayla's role as a key stopover point for migratory birds on their long journeys between the northern and southern regions. The report serves as a professional scientific certification by the RSCN, highlighting Ayla's commitment to maintaining the delicate balance between development and the environment, ensuring the sustainability of bird habitats. Highlighting the relationship between golf courses and their function as bird habitats, the report showed that Ayla has adopted an environmentally friendly approach to managing these golf courses, continuing to positively impact green spaces.
