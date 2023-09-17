Stoltenberg Once Again Calls On Allies To Brace For Long War In Ukraine

He said this in an interview with the Funke Group, which includes WAZ , Ukrinform reports.

"Most wars last longer than expected once they ignite," Stoltenberg noted, according to the report.

"We all want a quick peace. At the same time, we must recognize that if President Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist. If President Putin and Russia stop fighting, we will have peace," he said, repeating an often-used phrase.

The head of the Alliance also expressed confidence that "Ukraine will eventually be in NATO."

At the same time, he noted that even after a peace agreement is signed, Ukraine will depend on NATO's continued support and require security guarantees. Stoltenberg did not specify what these guarantees should look like.

The politician also called on Germany to significantly increase defense spending.

"During the Cold War, when Konrad Adenauer or Willy Brandt were in charge, defense spending was three to four percent of economic output," Stoltenberg said. Despite the requirement to bring defense spending to 2%, which is the absolute minimum, Germany is still far from the target.

It should be recalled that Germany is currently the second largest partner of Ukraine in terms of aid supplies.