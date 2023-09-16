5 Artists We're Falling For This Autumn From The Artnet Gallery Network

Below, we've rounded up five artists that caught our attention this month, who are living and working everywhere from New York to Copenhagen. And these five are only a small example of all the artist's we've started following and art we've fallen in love with. You can discover your own favorites through the ArGallery Network , where you can browse national and international galleries from the comfort of your own computer.

Yanjun Li, (2023). Courtesy of Latitude Gallery, New York.

New York-based artist Yanjun Li (b. 1998) studied at the School of Visual Arts, where she earned her B.F.A. in 2020. Subsequently, she earned her post-baccalaureat from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University in 2023, and she has continued to exhibit both in New York and Boston. Presently enrolled again at the School of Visual Arts en route to her M.F.A., she has developed a personal artistic style that reflects wide raging psychological and conceptual investigations. Visually, her paintings operate as windows into internal and imagined worlds, full of color and grandeur.

Jeppe Hein, (2021). Courtesy of Maruani Mercier Gallery, Brussels / Knokke.

Jeppe Hein (b. 1974) live and works between Berlin ad Copenhagen, and has a style recognized for its unique synthesis of 20th century Minimalism injected with an element of playfulness and humor. He is also widely known for creating works that inhabit the space where art, architecture, and engineering meet, expanding the boundaries of art and more specifically sculpture. He was recently the subject of a solo show with Maruani Mercier Gallery, Knokke,“When You Close Your Eyes, What Do You See?” and has shown widely at international museums, including at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Peth Institute of Contemporary Arts, and Centre Georges Pompidou.

Johanna Flammer, (2021). Courtesy of Filser and Gräf, Munich.

German artist Johanna Flammer (b. 1978) creates paintings that blur the lines between the representational and abstraction, composing otherworldly vignettes full of ethereal color. Though some individual elements are near recognizable, the works defy easy categorization. Presently based in Düsseldorf, she is a lecturer at the Kunstakademie Allgäu and also teaches at the Design Hochschule Düsseldorf. She studied under Martin Gostner at the Düsseldorf Art Academy between 2006 and 2010, and since graduation has undertaken an assistantship with pioneering Minimalist abstract painter Imi Knoebel.

Gian Berto Vanni, (2014). Courtesy of AGallery, New York.

Italian painter Gian Berto Vanni (1927–2017) studied under greats such as Josef Albers and Alberto Bragaglia, and worked with a distinct and vivid color palette full of crystalline-style structures and compositions. Inspired by abstract ideas around space, time, and human perception, his work sought to create harmonies out of seemingly disparate formal elements. His work has experienced a resurgence of interest, and he is currently the subject of a solo show titled“Memory and Metamorphisis” with AGallery online, on view through September 30, 2023. With works dating from the 1980s through the 2010s, the exhibition illustrates the experimental and exploratory nature of the artist's practice.

Tamara Lorenz, (2022). Courtesy of Sandau and Leo Galerie, Berlin.

Photographer Tamara Lorenz (b. 1972) employs fiction and narrative, as well as themes and ideas mined from sociology, psychology, and philosophy to create simultaneously whimsical and contemplative photo-based works. In her series“Lip Sync,” the central figure moves through a series of staged poses, which compliment and juxtapose the surrounding geometric color fields. Which is in response to the other is a matter of interpretation, alluding to an ongoing narrative that is up to the viewer to discover. Living and working in Cologne, Germany, Lorenz initially studied philosophy and political science at Essen University, before going on to study in the creative fields starting in 1994 through 2004.