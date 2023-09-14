Safety, Emergency Preparedness Take Centre Stage At National Building Council Meeting

Khasawneh said that the public safety portfolio is a top government priority, noting that the government's commitment to safe food and medicines is on par with its commitment to road and building safety, especially due to its development, economic and social impacts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister highlighted the important role of the NBC, which is responsible for developing the construction and housing sector, a main contributor to improving infrastructure and economic growth.

He said that the meeting was held at a highly critical time as the region is witnessing natural disasters and earthquakes, such as those that struck Syria, Turkey and Morocco, in addition to climate change repercussions and floods that hit Libya and Egypt.

Khasawneh also highlighted the importance of being fully prepared to deal with natural disasters such as those that might hit any country.

The premier also commended the role of RSS as an institution of experience locally and globally, stressing the government commitment to supporting the society.

He praised Princess Sumaya's efforts and commitment to the highest standards in all institutions that she heads, including the RSS.

For her part, Princess Sumaya stressed that tragic events witnessed by some neighbouring countries due to natural disasters and the magnitude of material and non-material damages "requireto work hard for our facilities, buildings and cities to be safer and more prepared".

The princess stressed that risk management planning has become inclusive at the global level, and is no longer the responsibility of experts and scientists, but must also involve urban planners and local communities.

In this regard, she highlighted the importance of enhancing collaboration among scientists, researchers and decision makers, networking among science and technology-based institutions, developing modern scientific research methods, creating alliances in knowledge and building partnerships with the goal of transforming knowledge from its abstract form to application, so as to improve the quality of human life.

Public Works Minister, Minister of Transport and NBC Chairman Maher Abul Samen said that the council seeks to enhance coordination among varistate institutions with the aim of reaching decisions and procedures that would enhance the quality of buildings in the Kingdom.

UNDP Resident Representative Randa Aboul-Hosn expressed appreciation for Jordan for launching and adopting several building codes related to climate change and sustainability, stressing that the Kingdom was among first countries to adopt such codes with national expertise with the participation of the RSS.



