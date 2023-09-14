Italy-Bound Immigrants Washed Up On Tunisian Shore

Faouzi Masmoudi, spokesperson for Sfax's Court of First Instance, said rescuers found the four victims, all of whom were identified as Tunisian nationals, and saved 21 other immigrants.

Masmoudi said the immigrants were trying to cross the Mediterranean toward the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Lampedusa, which is only about 80 km away from the Tunisian coast, is a popular first stop for undocumented immigrants sailing into Italy.

