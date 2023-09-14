Italy-Bound Immigrants Washed Up On Tunisian Shore

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Tunisian authorities on Wednesday recovered four bodies of undocumented Italy-bound immigrants whose boat sank off the coast of the province of Sfax in eastern Tunisia.
Faouzi Masmoudi, spokesperson for Sfax's Court of First Instance, said rescuers found the four victims, all of whom were identified as Tunisian nationals, and saved 21 other immigrants.
Masmoudi said the immigrants were trying to cross the Mediterranean toward the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Famagusta Gazette
