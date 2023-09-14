Haiku Inc. Partners With Ucsd To Elevate Cybersecurity Proficiency Through Practical Learning Course

Haiku Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Haiku Inc., a pioneer in innovative cybersecurity education, is excited to announce its partnership with University of California San Diego (UCSD) Extended Studies. This collaboration introduces an immersive cybersecurity training course that equips learners with vital skills while embracing the gamified world of Haiku.

Elevate Your Cybersecurity Proficiency

The "Elevate Your Cybersecurity Proficiency with Haiku-Powered Practical Learning" course provides an interactive and hands-on experience, aligning with the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework. Participants embark on a comprehensive journey that covers diverse cybersecurity subjects, making them adept at real-world scenarios and varicybersecurity career paths.

Course Highlights:

- Introduction to Cyber Security

- Network and System Monitoring

- Network Scanning and Configuration

- Web Connectivity and Remote Access

- Password Cracking and File Manipulation

- Advanced Network Scanning and Password Attacks

- Remote Access and Authentication Attacks

- Network and Process Management

- File Analysis and Security

- Web Application Attacks and Reconnaissance

Course Goals & Learning Outcomes:

Learners will master essential skills such as identifying relevant system files, understanding application types and content management systems, recognizing vulnerabilities, comprehending cyber-attack methods, executing command-line operations, applying IT security principles, utilizing network analysis tools, and gaining a comprehensive understanding of Linux operating systems. Upon course completion, participants are encouraged to explore the CSE-41360 Penetration Testing course to enhance their cybersecurity expertise further.

Eric Basu, CEO of Haiku Inc., enthusiastically declared, "We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with one of the world's foremost universities, ushering in a new era of cybersecurity education. Game-based training is revolutionizing the field, extending the reach of cybersecurity education to an even broader audience than ever before, making it the future of learning in this critical domain."

Haiku Inc. and UCSD Extended Studies are excited to provide this transformative learning opportunity, setting the stage for a promising future in the dynamic realm of cybersecurity. For further details and enrollment, visit UCSD Extended Studies.



Course Details

Course Number: CSE-41399

Credit: 3.00 unit(s)

Delivery: Online, available every quarter

Contact Information

For more information about this course, please contact . To learn more about Haiku and their educational offerings, please contact .

About Haiku Inc.

Haiku Inc. is a leading innovative cybersecurity education solutions provider, revolutionizing learning through gamification and immersive experiences. With a mission to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap, Haiku Inc. empowers individuals and organizations with practical cybersecurity knowledge.

