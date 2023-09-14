Ayla Oasis Supports Clean Up The World 2023 In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sep. 14 (Petra) -- Ayla Oasis Development Company has reinforced its commitment to environmental conservation by backing the "Clean up the World 2023" campaign.
The campaign, held under the auspices of Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Ali, was organized by the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan in Aqaba.
This marks the 30th consecutive year of this significant event. Nayef Al-Fayez, Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, attended the campaign.
A focal point of the initiative was the cleanup of the marina area, undertaken in partnership with local diving centers and supervised by the Public Security Directorate and the Civil Defense.
Ayla's diving team played an instrumental role from 13th to 14th September of the preceding year, removing waste from varimarine depths to protect the ecosystem and raise awareness about the importance of environmental adherence along the coastlines.
Sahl Dudin, Managing Director of Ayla Oasis Development Company, highlighted the company's long-standing efforts in marine protection. He referenced Ayla's globally recognized efforts like the Blue Flag certification of multiple Ayla facilities. Dudin stated, "Ayla's diving team's dedication to protecting Aqaba's shores from pollution is commendable. We always stand ready to support initiatives that prioritize the conservation of Aqaba's unique biodiversity."
He further emphasized Ayla's strict environmental standards in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 14, focusing on the conservation and sustainable utilization of oceans and marine resources.
The campaign saw a collaborative effort from numerorganizations, including the Civil Defense, the Navy, Royal Jordanian Navy boats, the Marine Science Station, and Ayla's diving team, among others. Local institutions, private sector entities, schools, and diving centers also contributed significantly to the campaign's success.
Khaled Al-Kurdi, the Secretary and Acting Executive Director of the Royal Marine Conservation Society, marked the campaign's 30th run as a testament to Aqaba's commitment to preserving its marine heritage. Al-Kurdi lauded Ayla Oasis Development Company for their consistent support in marine conservation and education initiatives.
The two-day event involved Ayla's diving team cleaning the seabed in the southern beach area, waste management with volunteer assistance, and an array of environmental engagements with students. The "Think Green" educational programs were also showcased at the Arab Revolt Square.
