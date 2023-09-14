Exalate Empowers Women In Tech: Co

Antwerpen, Belgium Sep 14, 2023 (Issuewire)

Exalate , the leading provider of software integration solutions and services that empower seamless teamwork and collaboration, proudly shares the remarkable journey and significant contributions of its co-founder, Hilde Van Brempt, in fostering diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. With a career spanning over a decade as an entrepreneur and leadership roles at Microsoft and Oracle, Hilde's vision and expertise have been instrumental in shaping Exalate's supportive and all-embracing culture. As a co-founder of iDalko and Exalate, a recipient of the InspiringFifty Women in Tech Belgium award, and a newly invited member of the board at EFFEX , Hilde is at the forefront of driving innovation and encouraging fresh perspectives in the field of technology.

In 2022, Hilde received the prestigirecognition of being named one of the Top Fifty Women in Belgian Tech by InspiringFifty. This well-deserved award highlights her role and acknowledges her achievements in the technology sector. InspiringFifty is part of the EQL:HER network, which brings together entrepreneurs, CEOs, and thought leaders worldwide to spark discussion and collaboration. The award celebrates female role models and inspires the next generation of leaders. InspiringFifty's mission to increase diversity in tech aligns with Hilde's commitment to promoting inclusivity and empowerment for women in the industry.

At Exalate, recently emerging as an independent company following a successful chapter under the iDalko brand, Hilde Van Brempt's visionary leadership has fostered a nurturing and universal work environment, encouraging women to achieve their fullest potential in the highly competitive tech landscape. Exalate's ongoing commitment to diversity contributes to positive change and lowering the gender gap in the tech workforce, as well as removing gender stereotypes and creating a supportive working environment. The company takes proactive steps to support women's empowerment by providing equal opportunities for individuals of all genders across all decision-making levels.

In May 2023, EFFEX, a pioneering organization revolutionizing the Design of Experiments, invited Hilde Van Brempt to join their management board. EFFEX's groundbreaking research on cost-efficient experimental plans and multi-criteria selection aligns seamlessly with Exalate's commitment to innovative solutions. Dewi Van De Vyver , CEO of EFFEX, a powerful influencer in the IT and tech fields - Inspiring Fifty Europe, ICT Women of the Year - and a strong advocate for female entrepreneurship and sustainable leadership, has the following to share:

"I'm grateful that Hilde has agreed to join our board and spare some of her precitime facing her own challenges at Exalate.

I know we can learn a lot from her past and present experience as a company, but more importantly for me personally, having someone on board who understands my journey as a woman in tech.

We can't be what we can't see. In order to see where you can go, you need to dream and believe it but having role models showing you the path makes it even more tangible. It's all about recognizing yourself. And with Hilde on board, I have a powerful challenger and role model."

According to the McKinsey & Company report Women in the Workplace 2022: two-thirds of women under 30 say they would be more interested in advancing if they saw senior leaders with the work-life balance they desire. Furthermore, women face the greatest challenges when taking the initial step up to a managerial role. Despite challenges, technology continues to be the driving force of the future - and technology provides creative, flexible workspaces that serve as a catalyst for innovation, making it a great place for women to work, contribute, and make a living. Hilde and the Exalate team aim to set a positive example and send a resounding message of encouragement to women of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds: professional growth and success in the technology field are within reach when core values, mutual respect, and a continulearning mindset permeate the organization at every level.

"Even in these progressive times, being a woman in tech and standing for your values demands a great deal of courage and conviction," states Hilde Van Brempt. "The Exalate team and I are committed to breaking the biases within tech by fostering an environment that highly values inclusivity and diversity, where women from varied backgrounds and experiences are not only appreciated but encouraged to achieve their full potential."

By embracing the value of diversity and inclusion as foundational elements of the workplace culture, Exalate enhances its ability to serve a universal customer base, providing solutions that cater to a wide range of needs and preferences. The company believes that a diverse team leads to a deeper understanding of customers, fostering empathy and ensuring solutions are accessible to all. Hilde is advancing Exalate's hiring strategy to attract and retain talent from varibackgrounds, creating a global team that represents diversity in action. At Exalate, women hold half of the senior management positions. From a strong presence in Belgium, Ukraine, and Costa Rica, Exalate's team has now expanded to include an entire team in Spain, India, and Pakistan, as well as remote contracts spanning Canada, Romania, Argentina, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Italy, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the beginning of teams in Nigeria and Kosovo, with a first remote hire in Bolivia. As Exalate continues to drive innovation and collaboration through its integration software, Hilde's journey in the world of technology serves as inspiration, motivating her team to push boundaries while cherishing their skills and competencies.

"At Exalate, we recognize that passion and personality matter and treat each other with respect," said Hilde Van Brempt. "Our drive to celebrate women in the technology field is a tribute to their role in challenging industry norms and driving impactful change, transcending gender and cultural stereotypes."

In support of Exalate's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, the company is announcing the launch of a dynamic initiative that highlights the varivoices, achievements, and aspirations of women in the team and tech sector. The campaign will feature employee spotlights, a meet-up event, and collaborations with like-minded partners, voicing the value of a diverse workforce, and highlighting the contributions of women team members. By building collaborations with women-led tech organizations and influencers, the company seeks to extend the message of empowerment beyond its immediate sphere, thereby supporting the movement for change and unity.