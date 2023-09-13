Amir Holds Official Talks Session With President Of El Salvador

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of El Salvador HE President Nayib Armando Bukele, held an official session of talks at the Presidential Palace today.

At the beginning of the session, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the President of El Salvador for the warm reception and generhospitality.

His Highness expressed his happiness with the visit, stressing his keenness to strengthen and develop the strong bilateral cooperation relations that bring the two countries together in varifields in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, HE the President welcomed HH the Amir as an important guest of El Salvador, wishing the relations between the two countries further development and growth, especially with regard to joint opportunities and projects.

During the session, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them were discussed, especially with regard to the fields of investment, economy, trade, law, and health, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common interest.

The session was attended by Head of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On the El Salvador side, it was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Alexandra Hill Tinoco, Minister of Communications HE Sofía Veronica Medina Pérez, Minister of Trade and Investment HE Miguel Kattan, Minister of Justice HE Gustavo Villatoro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock HE Oscar Guardado, Minister of Health HE FranciAlabi, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the President of the Republic of El Salvador held a bilateral meeting prior to the discussions, in which they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of El Salvador held a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness earlier upon his arrival at the presidential palace.