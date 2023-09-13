Kuwaiti-Chinese Relations Strong On All Levels -- Chinese Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei affirmed that Kuwaiti-Chinese relations have prominently developed, noting that China seeks to boost economic and trade ties with Kuwait.
In press conference held in China Cultural Center on Wednesday, the ambassador said that Kuwait is the first GCC country to establish diplomatic ties with China, and the first Arab country to sign a memorandum of understanding with China on joint-construction, as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.
The ambassador spoke of the visit of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to China, where he and President Xi Jinping announced establishing strategic joint relations. He added that these ties have significantly developed in the past few years, thanks to efforts of Jinping, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Speaking of the upcoming visit of His Highness the Crown Prince to China, the ambassador affirmed that it will enhance relations further between the two countries.
Jianwei noted that 60 Chinese companies are taking part in over 80 infrastructure projects in Kuwait. He added that economic and trade exchange between Kuwait and China reached USD 31.48 billion in 2022, with an annual raise of 42.3 percent.
Kuwait is the seventh biggest oil exporter country to China, who imported 33.28 million tons of crude oil, with an annual raise of 10.34 percent, he said.
Meanwhile, he said that China played a positive role as a medium in the Saudi-Iranian talks, by a request from both countries. This was a part of China's foreign policy that focuses on peace, development and cooperation.
Moreover, the ambassador affirmed that his country supports an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as the capital, adding that China refuses the use of force to end conflicts and believes in negotiations. (end)
nma.ag
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107061056
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.