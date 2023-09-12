Uae: Abu Dhabi School Among Top 3 Contenders For Environment Prize

A school in Abu Dhabi has been named a Top 3 finalist for the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action as the nation prepares to host the UN Climate Change Conference COP28.

Mamoura British Academy in Abu Dhabi, has made inroads into the top rung by empowering its students and transforming communities through its sustainability initiatives.

The Dh918,262.50 ($250,000) World's Best School Prizes, founded in 2022 by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, and the Lemann Foundation, are among the world's most prestigieducation prizes.

The five World's Best School Prizes, recognising excellence in community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, resilience, and promoting healthy lifestyles, commend schools from around the globe for their vital contribution to moulding the next generation and their significant influence on societal progress, especially in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Jill Huntley, Managing Director – Global Corporate Citizenship, at Accenture, said,“I want to congratulate Mamoura British Academy on being named a Top 3 finalist for the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2023. This great honour recognises the Academy for the work it has done to safeguard our planet's future and I hope educators everywhere will be inspired by the example of this outstanding school.”

“Accenture is proud to be a part of T4 Education's initiative in empowering the next generation to tackle global sustainability challenges with new technologies and innovative practices,” she added.

The winners of the five prizes will be chosen by an expert judging academy based on rigorcriteria.

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prizes, said,“Congratulations to Mamoura British Academy in the on making the final 3 for the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2023 just as the nation prepares to host COP28. You, and your fellow finalists, have inspired me with the leadership, vision, and culture you have fostered and for the exceptional teaching and learning environment you have built.”

“As the world seeks to tackle a deepening education crisis, you light the path to a better future. It's time for governments everywhere to listen to your voice and learn from your expertise,” he added.

Meanwhile, this year, T4 Education has introduced a fresh Community Choice Award, available to the 15 schools comprising the top three finalists in each of the five World's Best School Prizes categories. This award will be bestowed upon the school that garners the maximum support in a Public Vote, which opens on Tuesday (today).

The recipient of the Community Choice Award will be granted access to T4 Education's recently established Best School to Work program, which serves as an independent, evidence-driven system for accrediting schools based on their organizational culture and assists them in enhancing their workplace conditions to attract and retain exceptional educators.

