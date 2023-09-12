Wwf Demands More Ambition From Swiss Companies

The organisation speaks of two crises: global warming and the loss of biodiversity. Companies are paying attention to the former, for example by reducing greenhouse gases. However, the two influence each other, it added.

In order to make the value chain more sustainable and to finance environmental work, the WWF entered into a partnership with Swiss companies. In addition to Migros and Coop, these included retailers Lidl, milk producer Emmi and the health insurance company Swica.

The environmental protection organisation evaluates the cooperation annually. This year, it also praised the companies: Emmi had developed a catalogue of criteria to evaluate the sustainability of milk production. The Migros Group wants to bring its emissions tozero by 2050 at the latest. Coop wants to use only raw materials without risks of deforestation for its own brands. Swica sponsored running events for environmental protection.