Techmediabreaks Breathe! Convention 2023: Redefining Conventions With Epic After-Party Experience

The convention's opening night continues with an epic after-party hosted by Community Steward Honoree, DJ Thump from Jammin 105.7. Attendees can groove to the beats of Executive Producer & Performer, Frank Nitty, Grammy and AMA Award-Winning artist Lamont Su-Preme of WuTang, multi-platinum artist and media collaborator Dyl, and relive the evolution of music with a special tribute celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop.

Adding to the creative ambiance, the talented Violetta Zironi graces the stage with a special performance during the VIP Welcome Reception.

The after-party is designed to revolutionize entertainment, offering attendees unique opportunities to interact with VIP hosts, including Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and the groundbreaking Sophia the Robot.

BREATHE! attendees gain exclusive access to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World on September 14 and 15, with their BREATHE! badge granting them the privilege of skipping the line and enjoying complimentary Priority Entry.

BREATHE! Convention 2023 serves as a hub for professionals to extend their global presence, connect, and integrate emerging technology into their business models and daily lives.

To stay engaged and make the most of the BREATHE! experience, attendees can download the official BREATHE! App, offering priority notifications, exclusive content, and a platform for networking with visionaries and innovators.

Don't miss BREATHE! Convention 2023, happening from September 13-14 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. To learn more, please visit:



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:



TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN