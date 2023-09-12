Workers In Aqaba Port Experience Dust-Related Respiratory Issues, Ammonia Ruled Out

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sep. 12 (Petra) -- In a recent incident, 22 individuals employed at the Aqaba Company for port operation and management have been hospitalized with respiratory difficulties after inhaling dust particles at their workplaces.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday, the Governor of Aqaba, Khalid Al-Hajaj, confirmed that the workers were admitted to Prince Hashem Military Hospital in Aqaba following complaints of shortness of breath, noting that the injuries sustained by the affected individuals range from mild to moderate.
"Contrary to initial suspicions, ammonia gas was ruled out as the cause of their respiratory distress," he added.
Taghreed Maaytah, the Director of the Environment Directorate in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), shed light on the situation, explaining that the incident occurred in the southern industrial area, primarily among ship workers.
"The respiratory issues were attributed to dust particles carried by extreme weather conditions and strong winds," she said, noting that the affected individuals had pre-existing sensitivities to dust and assured that their current conditions are stable.
Further investigations revealed that air quality measurements within the southern ports met Jordanian standards. However, there were slight deviations, with dust particle levels exceeding 200 micrograms per cubic meter, contrary to the usual regional norms.
An ASEZA statement emphasized that, as a precautionary measure, operations in the industrial facilities in the region were temporarily suspended until weather conditions improve. It further underscored the commitment to continumonitoring and air quality control in the surrounding areas of Aqaba City, ensuring the implementation of preventive measures in response to the prevailing climatic conditions carrying dust particles in the vicinity of the city and its surrounding areas.
