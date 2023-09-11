Bangladesh gains global spotlight with visits from Russian foreign minister, French president

(MENAFN) Bangladesh is currently basking in the spotlight of global attention as it receives two high-profile international visitors. This diplomatic flurry involves the visit of the Russian foreign minister to the capital, Dhaka, and the impending arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron on September 10th.



Notably, Sergey Lavrov's visit marks a historic moment as he becomes the first senior Russian official to journey to Bangladesh since the nation's independence in 1971, which was over five decades ago. Macron's visit, scheduled for later this month, is equally significant, as he will be the first French leader to visit Bangladesh in 33 years.



Analysts are interpreting these visits as a testament to Bangladesh's expanding geopolitical influence within the region. This attention is seen as an opportunity for potential economic gains and a substantial boost for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, particularly as the country prepares for the general elections scheduled for January 2024.



Shahab Enam Khan, a prominent political scientist and international relations professor at Jahangirnagar University in Dhaka, perceives these visits as a mutual exchange. This suggests that while they serve to highlight Bangladesh's growing stature on the global stage, they may also offer reciprocal benefits, possibly strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering collaborative initiatives between Bangladesh and both Russia and France.

MENAFN11092023000045015682ID1107046135