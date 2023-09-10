Kff: Industrial Shuwaikh Warehouse Fire Under Control, No Casualties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said that firefighters were able to contain a blaze that erupted earlier at a warehouse in the Shukwaikh industrial area.
The KFF's public relations department affirmed that four firefighting units managed to put out the fire at the warehouse used as a store, adding that no casualties were reported.
It also called on the owners and tenants of factories and industrial plots to adhere to implementing safety and fire prevention conditions to achieve community security. (pick up previous)
