Syria Denounces U.S. Delegation's“Unauthorised” Entry

In a strongly worded statement, the ministry said, the Syrian government“categorically condemns” the visit as a“flagrant violation” of the country's sovereignty and a breach of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions, pertaining to Syria.

The ministry said, the U.S. delegation's meetings with commanders of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)“further exacerbated concerns regarding Syria's sovereignty and international legal principles.”

It dismissed the delegation's claim that their visit aimed to address the issues faced by residents in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour, and combat foreign interference as a“blatant lie.”

The ministry said, the event underscores the“hypocritical stance taken by the U.S. administration.”

It further charged that, the U.S. is actively exploiting Syria's resources and capabilities, while imposing unilateral economic sanctions, which the government perceives as“unjust, illegitimate, inhuman, and immoral.”

The ministry went on to assert that, the U.S.'s blatant interference in Syria's domestic affairs, along with its extensive support for variterrorist groups and separatist militias, only serves to underline“the destructive role played by the United States in Syria.”

A U.S. statement said that, Goldrich and a U.S. military officer met on Sept 3, in north-east Syria with the SDF, Kurdish authorities, and tribal leaders from Deir al-Zour.

In Deir al-Zour province, the SDF holds control to the east of the Euphrates River, while the Syrian governmental forces and Iran-affiliated fighters are positioned on the western bank.

The United States maintains military installations in the region, including Syria's largest gas field, Al-Omar.– NNN-SANA