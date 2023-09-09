Prime Minister Inspects Grand Egyptian Museum

Madbouly was accompanied by a delegation of ministers and officials, including the Minister of Transport, the Minister of Local Development, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, the Giza Governor, the Cairo Governor, and the General Supervisor of the Grand Egyptian Museum project.

The Prime Minister began his tour by inspecting the main exhibition halls, which are dedicated to the history of ancient Egypt from the predynastic period to the Greco-Roman era. He also visited the Khufu Ship Museum, which houses two solar boats that were built for King Khufu.

The museum is being built on the Giza plateau, near the Pyramids. It is expected to open in 2023 and will house a collection of over 100,000 artefacts from ancient Egypt.

During his inspection, Madbouly praised the progress of the project. He said that the museum is being designed as an integrated system that reflects the greatness and antiquity of ancient Egyptian civilization. He also stressed the need to continue improving the geographical environment of the museum to create a unique and exceptional experience for visitors and tourists.

Moftah provided a detailed explanation of the completed works in the museum, including the main building, service area, entrance and ticket building, Pyramids restaurant, multi-use building, suspended obelisk square, and surrounding gardens, as well as the existing and new car parking areas.

Moftah also explained the ongoing projects, which include equipping the museum displays in the main exhibition halls, the Khufu Ship Museum, the front square, the new car parking areas the P8 multi-building, and the waiting area behind the Boat Museum.



Additionally, the efficiency of the antiquities restoration centre will be enhanced, and a new administrative building will be constructed. Moftah emphasized that these projects are progressing at an advanced completion rate.

Regarding the executive staof the main exhibition halls; it was noted that the construction works and the preparation of the museum display have been completed by 100%.



As for the archaeological works and the installation of archaeological pieces inside the main exhibition halls, which start from the pre-dynastic period until the Greco-Roman and late periods, it was mentioned that the team has finished placing, installing, and qualifying heavy archaeological pieces on their special bases by 91%, in addition to completing the placement and installation of 65 out of 159 showcases for small and medium-sized artefacts.



Thus, the implementation and preparation of the main exhibition halls have reached an advanced level.

The general supervisor of the Grand Egyptian Museum has announced that the construction work on the Khufu Ship Museum has been completed 100%, and the interior finishes are now over 87%. Progress has been made on completing the display of the King Khufu Boat Museum.

The Khufu Ship Museum will feature the first two Solar Ships of King Khufu, which have been transported from the area of the Pyramids in Giza to the Grand Museum. Work is underway to restore and reassemble the second boat to be displayed alongside the first boat.