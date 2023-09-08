Azerbaijani Fm Holds Phone Talk With Joseph Borel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8 . Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone
conversation with High Representative of the EU for External
Relations and Security Policy, Vice-President of the EU Commission
Joseph Borrell, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the
European Union, the current situation in the region and the process
of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were
discussed during the telephone conversation.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov brought to the attention of his
interlocutor the position of Azerbaijan regarding the recent
situation in the region. He emphasized that the ongoing
military-political provocations of Armenia, statements against the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan do not serve
peace and stability in the region. He noted the importance of
preventing these provocations by Armenia.
Detailed information was given that Armenia has continued to
illegally use the Lachin road for military and other purposes for
almost two and a half years, while allegations of a“humanitarian
situation in the region” are now political manipulation without any
basis. Despite the agreement reached on the simultaneous
transportation of goods along the Agdam-Khankendi and
Lachin-Khankendi roads, it was brought to the attention of the
interlocutor that the violation of these agreements and the
obstacles committed in relation to transportation once again prove
this.
It was emphasized that the Armenian armed forces, which have not
yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories and are directly
supported by Armenia, are the main source of threat in the
region.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues
of mutual interest.
