General Staff: 39 Combat Clashes In Past Day, Afu Offensive Continues In Melitopol Direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, 39 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 10 missile strikes, 69 airstrikes, and carried out 51 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult," the report says.

Last night, the Russian Federation launched another airstrike against Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136/131attack drones. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is being clarified.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of the village of Hraniv, Kharkiv region. More than 25 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Hremiach of Chernihiv region, Velyka Pysarivka, Kruzhok, Kamianka, Pokrovka, Ponomarenky, Chernatske of Sumy region, and Veterynarne, Ambarne, Hatyshche, Varvarivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the districts of Synkivka, Kotliarivka, and Krokhmalne districts of Kharkiv region. Kolodiazne, Kyslivka, Kupiansk, and Berestove in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the area of Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Druzheliubivka in Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Yampolivka, Vesele in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Torske, Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Khromove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Pivnichne in Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, New York, Pivnichne of Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar shelling. At the same time, as a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces achieved partial success south of Bakhmut and are pushing the enemy back and entrenching themselves in the achieved lines.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the area of Avdiivka. The enemy also launched an airstrike there. More than 15 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Nevelske, Karlivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Maryinka. The enemy launched an air strike in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka. Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine. More than 15 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Olhivske, Levadne, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Charivne, and Chervone of Zaporizhzhia region, came under artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Olhivka. Zmiivka, Antonivka, Kherson of Kherson region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation - they eliminate the enemy and gradually liberate the captured territories.

In the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 18 strikes on the areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as targeted the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

For their part, missile forces and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four enemy ammunition depots, 12 artillery units, two command posts, one anti-aircraft missile system, two personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, and one e-warfare station.