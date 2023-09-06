Algeria, Egypt: Priority Markets For Brazilian Poultry

São Paulo – The renewal of sector projects to promote Brazilian poultry abroad included Egypt as a target market for duck and Algeria for poultry genetics. In addition, the United Arab Emirates remained among the priority countries for exporting poultry, and Saudi Arabia for eggs.“I could also promote these products in other markets. They are complementary,” said the Brazilian animal protein lobby ABPA president, Ricardo Santin (pictured above, the Gulfood show, in Dubai).

ABPA signed the renewal of sector projects with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). The actions for the next two years include the projects Brazilian Chicken, Brazilian Duck, Brazilian Breeders (for genetics), and Brazilian Eggs. The renovation also includes Brazilian Pork, a product that Muslims do not consume.

“The main buyer today is Asia, but we sell close to a third to Arab countries as a whole and Arab and Islamic communities in other countries, such as Japan, South Africa, and Europe,” said Santin regarding poultry exports.

He stated there was great potential to expand poultry exports with markets that could be opened or in which Brazil already operates but could expand its presence. Santin cited Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Tanzania, and Nigeria.“Expansion could occur not only through the opening of new markets but through the growth of markets in which we are already present. Even if it is through new products.”

ABPA and ApexBrasil estimate that by 2025, USD 4 billion in business will be carried out directly due to trade promotion projects and up to USD 15 billion indirectly. In addition to participating in shows and carrying out trade missions and B2bs, sector projects include disseminating information related to them and actions to help associated companies obtain data, such as creating statistics platforms.

Among the international shows covered by the projects are Gulfood, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Anuga, in Cologne, Germany; Sial, in Paris, France; and the CIIE, in Shanghai, China. In addition to these events, others could receive actions through sector projects according to company demand.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

