Sultan Al Neyadi in good condition following coming back to Earth from space

(MENAFN) UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has declared that he is in good condition following coming back to Earth at the end of his significant space operation.



He stayed for six months aboard the International Space Station and travelled back to Earth on Monday on a SpaceX capsule.



Dr Al Neyadi is going to expend many days undertaking medical tests in Houston, Texas, ahead of his return to the UAE to get a hero's greeting.



"From Earth to space and back," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.



"I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared.



"Thank you all for being part of this journey with me. Friends, I’m in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon."



This was the UAE’s second human space mission as well as the Arab world’s initial long-term operation. Dr Al Neyadi is now the first Arab astronaut to conduct a spacewalk as well.

MENAFN06092023000045015839ID1107018594