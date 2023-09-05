Einride Goes Live In Norway To Lead Electric Deployment Of Freight Mobility

September 5, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Einride , a freight mobility company that provides digital, electric and autonomtechnology, has launched its solutions in Norway, the country with the highest number of electric vehicles per person.

The announcement comes at a time when Norway has enacted new sustainability targets that are more ambitithan those laid out by the European Commission, striving for all new heavy vehicles in Norway to be zero-emission by 2040.

Despite being at the forefront of the electric revolution, with the world's highest per capita number of EVs, heavy-duty vehicles in Norway still contribute to nearly 9 per cent of the country's CO2 emissions, equivalent to 4.4 million tonnes of CO2.

Robert Falck, founder and CEO of Einride, says:“Given Norway's pioneering work in electrifying passenger vehicles, it's only logical that they should take a leading role in the electrification of heavy-duty freight as well.

“As we deploy our electric fleets and build out the necessary infrastructure to ensure reliable and sufficient freight transportation throughout Scandinavia, we are honored to contribute to these efforts and help maintain Norway's leading position in electric transportation.”

PostNord and Einride expand electrification into Norway

Einride has partnered with the leading postal service, PostNord, responsible for 35 per cent of all postal shipments in Scandinavia, to electrify its fleets.

The operational go-live will expand the partnership to its second market after first electrifying PostNord's fleets in Sweden in 2022.

Using Einride's electric and digital offerings, the partnership will cover more than 1,500 km previously powered by fossil fuels per day.

This move is expected to result in a considerable reduction of up to 95 per cent in CO2 emissions compared to diesel trucks, equivalent to eliminating 2,100 tonnes of CO2 emissions across three years.

May-Kristin Willoch, assistant director of sustainability at PostNord Norway, says:“For PostNord, this partnership signifies the start of implementing green corridors between several major terminals in Norway.

“By using Einride's offering, a substantial portion of goods can be transported with zero-emission vehicles, resulting in a significant environmental impact.

“This brings PostNord closer to its target of becoming fossil-free by 2030.”

As in other markets, Einride's freight ecosystem is based on a grid system planned, optimized and monitored using the Einride Saga platform.

The grid simplifies the management of long-distance freight, removes industry inefficiencies and the additional smart handovers prevent delays in goods due to battery recharges or driver changes.

Einride is responsible for all logistical touchpoints, including software, charging infrastructure and maintenance, to ensure a high-quality service.

Einride's expansion in Norway will extend the Nordic Link grid, first unveiled in 2022, connecting strategic locations in the Oslo region.

The grid will further expand southwards to connect Norway, Sweden, and eventually Denmark along the E6 highway to enable electric, digital and autonomcross-border transportation across Scandinavia.

The goal is to establish a connection between the Nordic Link and the European mainland before 2025. Einride will also establish its own charging infrastructure, Einride Stations, for its fleet of electric trucks along the grid in Norway.

Based on insights from Einride's digital platform, the development of charging infrastructure will be built on key points throughout Norway to ensure electric fleets scale efficiently.

Einride involvement in the MODI project, a €28M initiative co-funded by the EU and coordinated by ITS Norway, is advancing steadily.

Einride is the leading autonompartner for the 42-month project, aimed at supporting the rollout of heavy-duty autonomtransport by addressing standardizations, regulations and infrastructure.

In the Norwegian use case, Einride's autonomvehicle will cross country borders for the first time, demonstrating operations on a selected portion of the E6 highway between Gothenburg and Oslo. It has now been announced the first demonstrations are set to happen in 2025.

This latest announcement marks the eighth operational market for the company, with PostNord joining other industry giants such as PepsiCo, Lidl, Electrolux and AB InBev, in making the switch to electric freight with Einride.