Global Silky Matte Film Market Poised To Surpass Us$ 317.3 Million By 2033 With A Strong 3.8% Cagr Forecast

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Anticipated for 2023, the silky matte film market is expected to reach a value of US$ 218.5 million, and it is poised to achieve a noteworthy CAGR of 3.8%, potentially exceeding US$ 317.3 million by 2033, as forecasted. The silky matte film is used in the packaging sector for laminating packaging material, and printed and unprinted paper. Silky matte film's flat matte finishes and soft-to-touch feel make it perfect for high-end print material for a more refined effect. Furthermore, laminating films are suitable for anti-scuff packaging materials. The food industry is another major end-user, with rapid growth due to an increase in convenient packaging for snacks, frozen meals, ready-to-eat foods, and so on. Manufacturers of packaged foods are using novel packaging materials to extend shelf life and increase product attractiveness.
The United States silky matte film industry is poised to achieve a market share of US$ 43.8 billion by 2033, with a steady CAGR of 3.3%. This growth is primarily propelled by the burgeoning packaging sector and the escalating demand for packaged foods within the country. Furthermore, the surge in the use of these films for surface coatings to deter photocopying is a notable contributing factor, with some U.S. companies employing these films as a security printing medium for official documents like passports and driver's licenses, effectively combatting counterfeiting and unauthorized duplication.
Key Takeaways from the Silky Matte Film Market:
The silky matte film industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 46.8 million by 2033, increasing at a 3.3% CAGR.
By product type, the laminated segment is estimated to hold more than 72.5% market share in the year 2033.
The United Kingdom's silky matte film industry is predicted to achieve a market share of US$ 9.5 million, rising at 2.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
With a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2033, the BOPP segment is expected to dominate the silky matte film industry.
How is BOPP Silky Matte Film Spurring Market Growth?
BOPP silky matte films are commonly used in labelling, packing, and lamination. Due to their low cost and required properties, these films are used in food packaging instead of mobile films, which were formerly used in snack and tobapackaging. These films have also been used in the medical and pharmaceutical industries due to their inexpensive cost, ability to operate as a gas barrier and mechanical and optical properties. Regionally, the Asia Pacific region dominates the BOPP film market, with North America holding a significant market share.
For instance,
S-One Labels & Packaging, a holistic provider of flexible and label package converters and commercial printers, has announced the debut of its BOPP silky matte thermal laminating film, a solution specifically intended to fulfill the needs of EMEA converters.
BOPP silky matte film was mechanically and manually stretched utilizing cross-direction processes. Moisture-resistant barriers, resistance to pollution, and toxic substances are all factors driving market expansion.
Key Players-
Ester Industries Ltd.
Derprosa
Yash Enterprises
Waterfall LLC
Sol Control
R.P.C Associates
S-one labels & Packaging
Namo Packaging Solution Pvt. Ltd
Henan Foils
Kingchuan Packaging
Kshatriya Impex Private Limited
Shanghai CN Industries ltd
KDX Composite Material Co.,Ltd.
KDX America
Zhejiang Yiya New Materials Co.,Ltd.
Pragati Corpotration
Key Segmentations-
By Material Type:
PP Film
PVC Film
BOPP Film
By Product Type:
Laminated
Non-Laminated
By End Use:
Food & Beverage
Packaging
Automobile
Printing
Electrical & Electronics
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Textile
By Region:
North America
Latin America
East Asia
South Asia & Pacific
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Central Asia
Russia & Belarus
Balkan & Baltic Countries
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
