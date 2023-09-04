Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Embarks On Visit To Hungary

Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian strategic dialog. In addition, Jeyhun Bayramov will hold meetings with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and other high-ranking officials.

The minister will also address a conference of Hungarian diplomatic mission heads within the framework of the visit.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country's trade turnover with Hungary amounted to $29 million from January through July 2023 (21 percent growth year-on-year). The share in the total trade turnover amounted to 0.09 percent.

Also, in January 2021, Hungary was one of the first countries to express interest in participating in rehabilitation and reconstruction works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Hungarian companies participated in the Rebuild Karabakh EXPO in October 2021, as well as from October 19 to 21, 2022.

Potential areas of cooperation such as infrastructure, urban and agricultural development have been identified. Also, Hungarian EXIM Bank has a special credit line of $120 million to finance joint projects of interested Hungarian and Azerbaijani companies.