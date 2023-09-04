Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Embarks On Visit To Hungary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a visit to
Hungary, Trend reports via the ministry.
Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold the
first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian strategic dialog. In
addition, Jeyhun Bayramov will hold meetings with Hungarian
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and other
high-ranking officials.
The minister will also address a conference of Hungarian
diplomatic mission heads within the framework of the visit.
According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the
country's trade turnover with Hungary amounted to $29 million from
January through July 2023 (21 percent growth year-on-year). The
share in the total trade turnover amounted to 0.09 percent.
Also, in January 2021, Hungary was one of the first countries to
express interest in participating in rehabilitation and
reconstruction works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
Hungarian companies participated in the Rebuild Karabakh EXPO in
October 2021, as well as from October 19 to 21, 2022.
Potential areas of cooperation such as infrastructure, urban and
agricultural development have been identified. Also, Hungarian EXIM
Bank has a special credit line of $120 million to finance joint
projects of interested Hungarian and Azerbaijani companies.
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107002058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.