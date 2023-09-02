Qatar Art Scene Flourishing As Govt Initiatives, Private Support Fuel Growth

Doha, Qatar: The art scene in Doha is experiencing an impressive surge in growth, with local artists embracing new opportunities and pushing creative boundaries.

This was said by Fire Station Head of Residency Programme and Exhibitions, Saida Al Khulaifi who is also the curator of the recently opened exhibition at the Fire Station titled“The Present: The Future of the Past.”

Al Khulaifi started handling the Artist in Residence (AIR) Programme since the fourth edition.“I think from the fourth edition until now, every artist is very keen [to learn] because the art scene in Doha is growing and there are more artists coming up every day,” she told the reporters on the sidelines of the recently opened exhibit. She noted that the increasing influx of artists has created a dynamic environment, spurring creatives to craft distinct and unique pieces that reflect their individuality.

The AIR programme, launched in 2015 and spans nine months, from September to June, provides studio spaces within the Fire Station building, for artists residing in Qatar. Al Khulaifi shared that because of the Artist in Residency's reputation of consistently hosting impactful exhibitions, participants are motivated to present their best work, driving them to surpass their creative limits.

The developmental journey of the programme itself has been noteworthy. Al Khulaifi noted the evolution of the programme from its inception until now. She explained that AIR now incorporates enhanced mentorship, studio critiques, and roundtable discussions. These additions foster an environment conducive to artistic growth and critical discourse, encouraging artists to engage in meaningful dialogue and embrace constructive feedback.

One of the crucial elements behind the flourishing art scene in Qatar is the support from government initiatives, Al Khulaifi stressed. Qatar Museums, she explained main objective is to“cultivate local talent and to give them opportunities whether it's the residency programme, or under public art initiative.”

She explained that whether through the AIR programme, public art initiatives, or divisions supporting variartistic domains such as design and fashion, the government is actively fostering an environment where creativity can thrive.

Additionally, the private sector's involvement has significantly contributed to the artistic resurgence, she added. The establishment of private galleries and pop-up exhibitions demonstrates a growing interest in supporting local talent and providing them with platforms to showcase their work. This combination of governmental and private support has laid the foundation for a robust and vibrant art scene, Al Khulaifi said.

Highlighting this growth and celebrating the artistic accomplishments of the AIR programme participants, The Fire Station: Artist in Residence recently unveiled the“The Present: The Future of the Past” exhibition on August 30.

This exhibit, housed in Garage Gallery 3 and 4, showcases works by 31 alumni of the AIR programme.