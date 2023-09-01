Investornewsbreaks Fe Battery Metals Corp. (Cse: Fe) (Otcqb: Femff) (Wkn: A2jc89) Issues Corporate Update

To view the full press release, visit



About FE Battery Metals Corp.

FE Battery Metals is focused on identifying, exploring and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada. The company's primary efforts have been on exploration projects located in Quebec, with its flagship property being the AugusLithium Property. Augusis located in the immediate vicinity of Val d'Or Quebec where several historical prospects and a previously active lithium mine is located within a 10km radfrom the property. North American Lithium mine (“NAL”) and the Authier Project are two notable projects in the area that highlight the potential of the AugusLithium Property.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FEMFF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN