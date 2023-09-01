Investornewsbreaks Fe Battery Metals Corp. (Cse: Fe) (Otcqb: Femff) (Wkn: A2jc89) Issues Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FE Battery Metals (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89)
today provided a corporate update that discussed the company's exploration efforts and plans moving forward. Despite a brief pause in field operations due to fire restrictions, FE Battery Metals has been engaged in a focused and successful exploration campaign at the AugusLithium Project located near Val d'Or Quebec. Work has resulted in the discovery of new zones of lithium mineralization, a magnetic geophysical survey, diamond drilling, trenching, and positive metallurgical test work.
To view the full press release, visit
About FE Battery Metals Corp.
FE Battery Metals is focused on identifying, exploring and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada. The company's primary efforts have been on exploration projects located in Quebec, with its flagship property being the AugusLithium Property. Augusis located in the immediate vicinity of Val d'Or Quebec where several historical prospects and a previously active lithium mine is located within a 10km radfrom the property. North American Lithium mine (“NAL”) and the Authier Project are two notable projects in the area that highlight the potential of the AugusLithium Property.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to FEMFF are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN01092023000224011066ID1106996716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.