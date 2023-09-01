Shanghai Electric Eyes Further Projects In Iraq

Ministry's Deputy for Transport and Distribution Meets Shanghai Corporation, Highlights Successful Collaboration and Government Programs

The Deputy Minister for Transport and Distribution, Nizar Qahtan Al-Tamimi, representating Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel, led a meeting this week with Shanghai Electric .

The meeting aimed to further strengthen strategic partnerships, aligning with government programs and plans to bolster the electricity sector.

Al-Tamimi emphasized the government's and ministry's support for collaborations with established manufacturing companies. He highlighted that the partnership with Shanghai is not new, with past successful and significant projects driven by mutual interests.

Anticipating new projects, Al-Tamimi mentioned forthcoming initiatives like the installation of the combined cycle turbine at the Mansouriyah station, maintenance of Hartha station units, and the comprehensive expansion of Wasit thermal station.

Shanghai's Executive Director expressed pride in the ministry's trust in their projects. He noted that the Chinese government places significant importance on Iraq and the Ministry of Electricity through the Belt and Road Initiative. Collaborating with Sanio Shore, they are working to secure funding for new steps in Iraq's electricity sector. Alongside station implementation, they aim to engage in transport and the training of Iraqi staff, integrating modern technologies and renewable energy efforts.

Al-Tamimi recommended providing technical studies and maps for network development. He mentioned an upcoming conference where the government will announce available investment opportunities, urging competitive participation. He underscored the necessity of securing financing for projects aimed at advancing the electricity sector.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)