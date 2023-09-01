Zaluzhnyi Publishes Touching Video With Military On Knowledge Day

Zaluzhnyi wrote about this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"September 1. The Day of Knowledge. The beginning of another school year in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion. Students and teachers are forced to adapt to these realities. But the main thing is that our children will learn. And our educators, teachers and professors will continue to teach. Because knowledge and culture are what distinguishfrom the enemy. These are the pillars on which today's frontline is supported and the future of our country will be built," Zaluzhnyi said.

As reported, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that 400,000 Ukrainian children study abroad but remain in the Ukrainian education system.